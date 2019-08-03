Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: In concussion protocol
Coach John Gruden stated Friday that Vanderdoes is currently sidelined with a concussion and hopes to be back "within the next week," Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Vanderdoes started 13 games his rookie campaign, but a torn ACL kept him sidelined for the entire 2018 season. He will face more competition for playing time this year, as the Raiders' defensive tackle depth has beefed up since he last played. Thus, getting cleared from concussion protocol sooner rather than later will allow him more of an opportunity to make an impression at camp.
