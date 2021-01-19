Ruggs (concussion) finished his rookie season with 26 catches for 452 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets, starting 12 of his 13 games.

Apart from the Week 17 contest in which he suffered a concussion, Ruggs played at least 54 percent of offensive snaps in every appearance. He burnt the Chiefs for 118 yards and a touchdown in his third NFL game, but then had just 79 receiving yards total over the next five contests. The first-round pick did make one of the most memorable plays of the 2020 campaign, torching the Jets in Week 13 for a go-ahead, 46-yard TD with five seconds remaining. Ruggs otherwise went unnoticed for much of the year, with TE Darren Waller being the Raiders' volume hog and WR Nelson Agholor emerging as the big-play threat. Ruggs didn't live up to his billing as the first wideout drafted in a deep class for the position, but he probably showed enough potential to enter 2021 training camp with a starting job. The spot across from him is the big question mark, with Agholor scheduled for free agency and Tyrell Williams (shoulder) a likely cap casualty. Fellow 2020 draft pick Bryan Edwards could also enter the mix for perimeter snaps, despite catching only 11 passes as a rookie.