Raiders' Jalen Richard: Averages just 2.2 yards per carry
Richard rushed for 11 yards on five carries and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Richard was briefly sidelined by a minor ankle injury during Sunday's tilt as well, but he returned to handle backup duties behind spot-starter DeAndre Washington while rookie Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was held out entirely. Jacobs participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, so he'll have a chance to return in Week 17 with the Raiders not yet mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. If Jacobs remains sidelined, however, expect Washington to fill the workhorse role as Richard simply provides a change of pace.
