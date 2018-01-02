Cook, who caught three passes on four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers, wraps up his 2017 campaign with 54 receptions (on 86 targets) for 688 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Cook was limited earlier in the week with a wrist injury, but the 30-year-old starting tight end was able to suit up for the season finale as he officially appeared in all 16 games in 2017. The Raiders brought Cook in as a free agent this past year with a desire to provide quarterback Derek Carr with an additional red-zone target and an upgrade from Clive Walford at tight end, but Cook produced just two touchdown receptions and posted single-digit targets in the red zone as Oakland's offensive unit struggled as a whole. Cook has now posted just three scores throughout the last three seasons combined, and there's no reason to believe he'll stray from that trend in 2018 if he remains with the Raiders in what will be his second season of a two-year contract. There were a few positives in 2017 for Cook, however, as he led the team in receiving yards with 688 while outpacing starting receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree down the stretch.