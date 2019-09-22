Joyner (groin) is officially listed as active for Sunday's clash against Minnesota.

Joyner was a surprise addition on Friday's injury report, but as evidenced by this news, shook off the injury. Now that he's officially playing, expect Joyner to slot into his usual starting safety role trying to slow down the Vikings' passing attack.

