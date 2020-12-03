The Raiders activated Joyner (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Joyner will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing two games while on the reserve list. The veteran safety typically plays around 70 percent of the defensive snaps per game, so he should resume that role if his conditioning is up to par. Through nine games, Joyner has produced 46 tackles and three pass breakups.
