Raiders' Micah Kiser: Goes on injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 1, 2022
at
6:30 pm ET
•
1 min read
Kiser (leg) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Kiser (leg) was carted off the field during practice Sunday. The 27-year-old spent time with the Rams and Broncos last season, appearing in 11 games and making 19 tackles. He was expected to earn a depth role at linebacker.
