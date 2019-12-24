Play

Nelson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Nelson was promoted from the practice squad Dec. 11 and suffered the injury during his second game on the 53-man roster. Jeremiah Valoaga was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

More News

