Butler (undisclosed) has reverted to the Raiders' injured reserve &#8203;per the NFL's official transaction log.

Butler went unclaimed on the wire after getting waived with an injury designation. While it remains unclear what he is dealing with, he is set to spend the season on IR unless he can come to terms on an injury settlement.

