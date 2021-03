The Raiders will release Incognito (Achilles/foot) before the new league year begins March 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Incognito is back to 100 percent, but the Raiders simply can't afford the second season of his two-year, $12.7 million contract. Rapoport hinted that Incognito could return to the Raiders under cheaper teams in 2021. Nevertheless, he's expected to be playing in the NFL next year.