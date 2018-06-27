Switzer is making a case to earn a role on offense, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "Ryan Switzer has really caught my eye," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. "Switzer has come in here and not only been a punt returner, kick returner, he's come in and been a force as a slot receiver. He's really done well."

The Raiders traded DL Jihad Ward to Dallas for Switzer in April, seemingly hoping for an easy fix to last year's struggles in the return game. The 2017 fourth-round pick still figures to get most of his touches on special teams, but he also should have a chance to beat out Seth Roberts for the No. 4 wideout role. Switzer could then find himself getting regular playing time in the slot if Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson or Martavis Bryant were to miss time.