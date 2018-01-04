Raiders' Seth Roberts: Career low touchdown total in 2017
Roberts finished his 2017 campaign with 43 receptions (on 65 targets) for 455 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.
Roberts, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Raiders prior to the 2017 regular season, accounted for just one touchdown reception in 15 games after posting 10 combined scores throughout his first two seasons in the league. The third-year receiver did notch a career-high 43 catches, however, averaging just over 10 yards per reception primarily out of the slot. Roberts' lack of touchdowns can be attributed to just four red-zone looks in 2017, following a 2016 campaign in which he saw 21 passes thrown his way inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders will be under new direction in 2018 after the firing of head coach Jack Del Rio, but for now Roberts projects to once again serve behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the pecking order at wide receiver.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Oakland in targets in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Logs season high in receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets in Week 14•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Raiders in catches against Giants•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could get more work in Week 13•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Staying busy sans Crabtree•
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.