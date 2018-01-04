Roberts finished his 2017 campaign with 43 receptions (on 65 targets) for 455 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

Roberts, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Raiders prior to the 2017 regular season, accounted for just one touchdown reception in 15 games after posting 10 combined scores throughout his first two seasons in the league. The third-year receiver did notch a career-high 43 catches, however, averaging just over 10 yards per reception primarily out of the slot. Roberts' lack of touchdowns can be attributed to just four red-zone looks in 2017, following a 2016 campaign in which he saw 21 passes thrown his way inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders will be under new direction in 2018 after the firing of head coach Jack Del Rio, but for now Roberts projects to once again serve behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the pecking order at wide receiver.