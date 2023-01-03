Ahmed (groin) reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's blowout win over Minnesota. The 27-year-old never actually saw the field despite being active, and he was eventually designated questionable to return to the contest with a groin injury. The nature of this issue is still unclear, but Ahmed could be in line for his last eligible practice-squad elevation in Green Bay's crucial Week 18 contest versus Detroit.