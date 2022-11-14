The Packers reverted Ahmed to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ahmed was elevated to the active roster ahead of Week 10's defeat of the Cowboys. Mason Crosby maintained PAT and field-goal duties for Green Bay in the contest, but he's been dealing with a sore back, so the team elected to have Ahmed handle kickoffs. It's uncertain if that arrangement will continue Thursday against Tennessee, but either way, Ahmed is irrelevant in fantasy if he's not getting scoring opportunities.