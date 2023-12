Jackson (thigh) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman was a late addition to the Rams' injury report, as he was a nonparticipant in Friday's practice due to a thigh injury, and it now seems as if that issue will stop him from suiting up in Week 17. Expect Joe Noteboom to fill in at left tackle in Jackson's stead.