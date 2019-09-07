Rams' Alex Bachman: Hits IR

Bachman (undisclosed) has reverted to the Rams' injured reserve per the NFL's official transaction log.

Bachman signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He was recently waived with an injury designation, but ended up going unclaimed. He is now set to spend the rest of his rookie season on IR unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories