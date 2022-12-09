Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 10 yards.

Mayfield didn't start but replaced John Wolford (neck) on the game's second possession, putting together a relatively unforgettable Rams debut that had and especially noteworthy beginning and end. The 2018 first overall pick's first three completions went for over 20 yards to Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell, and after a choppy performance over the middle quarters, Mayfield came alive when it mattered most. Backed up at his own two-yard line with 1:45 remaining, Mayfield went on helm an eight-play, 98-yard drive that culminated in a game-tying 23-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining. Mayfield had an interception overturned by a defensive pass interference call early in the possession, but he came through with a critical 32-yard completion to Skowronek in addition to the scoring toss. Even though it's a one-game sample and Mayfield has certainly proven capable of providing short-term sparks before fizzling out in subsequent weeks, the rousing win gives the downtrodden Rams much-needed encouragement ahead of a Week 15 road matchup against the Packers on Monday night, Dec. 19.