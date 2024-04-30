Scott agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Rams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scott spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, but he will now get a fresh start in Los Angeles. While he was never a major part of the Eagles' offense during his tenure, he saw his role as a third-down back shrink during the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old will presumably be behind Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum on the Rams' depth chart, and Scott will compete with Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans for the No. 3 role.