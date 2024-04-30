Scott agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Rams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scott spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, but he will now get a fresh start in Los Angeles. While he was never a major part of th Eagles' offense during his tenure, he saw his role as a third-down back shrink during the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old will presumably be behind Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum on the depth chart right away, but he figures to compete with the likes of Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans for the No. 3 role.