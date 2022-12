Allen is now slated to miss the remainder of the season as a result of the strained calf he suffered Monday night against Green Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Allen departed the Rams' Week 15 contest versus the Packers on just the second play from scrimmage with what has since been revealed as a season-ending calf strain. In the 303-pounder's absence, Oday Aboushi stepped in at right guard while Coleman Shelton slid over to center.