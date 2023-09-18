Young recorded five tackles (three solo), a sack and two quarterback hits during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Young's sack of Brock Purdy on third down helped kill a 49ers drive at midfield, and he was a highlight of the defense as he consistently brought pressure to the young signal-caller. The Rams get a Bengals offense in Week 3 that will either rely on a hobbled Joe Burrow (calf) or Jake Browning behind the helm, and Young will look to make it three straight games with at least half a sack to start the season.