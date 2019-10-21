Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Sacks quarterback thrice in win
Fowler notched seven tackles (six solo), three sacks, one defended pass and one forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Fowler exhibited his game-wreaking upside Week 7, constantly pressuring quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle), who threw for a season-worst 159 yards and one interception before being forced from the contest due to an injury. The fifth-year linebacker lacks a consistent weekly floor as a run stopper, but he possesses tremendous IDP upside due to his talents as a pass rusher.
