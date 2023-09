Johnson is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts due to a facial injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio report.

Johnson was a full participant at practice all week before logging a DNP Friday. It is unclear what exactly happened, but his status for Week 4 will now be determined Sunday morning. Quentin Lake could potentially see some extra snaps providing depth at safety behind Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast should he ultimately get ruled out.