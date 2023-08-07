Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, after spending the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old was a cap casualty for the Browns in February despite playing a prominent role in the team's secondary. He finished the 2022 campaign with 101 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and recoveries, plus an interception. He should compete for the starting free safety spot with the Rams.