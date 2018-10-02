Rams' JoJo Natson: Could return this week
Natson (hand) could play against Seattle this week, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Natson is seeking his way back onto the field following last week's hand surgery. The Rams were optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 5's contest even prior to the surgery, so the fact that the optimism remains bodes well for Natson. The speedster's practice report this week should help see through the weeds in determining his Week 5 status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.