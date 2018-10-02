Natson (hand) could play against Seattle this week, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Natson is seeking his way back onto the field following last week's hand surgery. The Rams were optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 5's contest even prior to the surgery, so the fact that the optimism remains bodes well for Natson. The speedster's practice report this week should help see through the weeds in determining his Week 5 status.