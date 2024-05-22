Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Jackson (knee) participated in individual drills during OTAs, Adam Grosbard of The Orange Country Register reports.

Jackson sustained a minor meniscus tear in the Lions' divisional-round playoff win over the Buccaneers that forced him out of the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He signed with the Rams on a three-year, $51 million deal in March, and McVay noted that Jackson is expected to participate in 11-on-11 drills at some point during the offseason program.