Williams rushed 35 times for 139 yards and caught nine passes for 76 yards during the 2022 season.

The fifth-round rookie's season was defined by a pair of injuries that kept him from unlocking his full potential. In June, Williams suffered a broken foot that cost him most of the preseason. Then, in Week 1, Williams sustained a high-ankle sprain that kept him off the field until Week 10. While Williams was given a fairly high snap share through the first few weeks after his return, a resurgent Cam Akers quickly sapped the usage rates of all other backs on the roster, culminating in Akers finishing Week 18 as the only back to see offensive snaps. Williams returns for his sophomore campaign as the current No. 2 back on the roster, but Akers has played his way into the clear starting role for 2023, which may limit the upside of the Notre Dame product.