Coach Sean McVay said Williams won't play Sunday in San Francisco, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Along with Williams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are among the healthy skill-position players for the Rams that won't see action Week 18. Williams thus will end his second season as a pro with 228 carries for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns and 32 catches (on 48 targets) for 206 yards and three more scores in 12 contests. His next game action will happen in the wild-card round of the playoffs.