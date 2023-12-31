Williams rushed 20 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Williams opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then scored again from two yards out in the third before adding a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth. He's up to 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 games, and Williams has exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last seven appearances. The Rams can clinch a playoff spot if things break right for them in the remaining Week 17 games, but if Los Angeles still has something to play for Week 18, Williams would be a near automatic start against a 49ers team that has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.