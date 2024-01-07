Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay had already revealed at the beginning of Week 18 prep that Williams would be held out for rest purposes in the regular-season finale, but the Rams still opted to list the second-year running back as doubtful on their final injury report. As anticipated, Williams is inactive for the contest, leaving Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman and Zach Evans as the team's available options out of the backfield Sunday. Williams will reprise his role as the Rams' lead back in the wild-card round, when Los Angeles plays a road game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.