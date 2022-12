McCutcheon (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

McCutcheon logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Monday due to a shoulder injury that's already cost him one contest. Brandon Powell (illness) is also questionable, so the Rams' passing attack, which already has Matthew Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) on IR, may be without two more weapons against Las Vegas.