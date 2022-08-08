Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address a lingering right ankle injury. The veteran pass rusher is coming off the two highest single-season sack marks of his career in 2020 (10.5) and 2021 (9.5). Therefore, it's logical that the Rams would place the utmost priority on keeping Floyd healthy this preseason.