Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address a lingering right ankle injury. The veteran pass rusher is coming off the two highest single-season sack marks of his career in 2020 (10.5) and 2021 (9.5). Therefore, it's logical that the Rams would place the utmost priority on keeping Floyd healthy this preseason.
More News
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Returns to practice during minicamp•
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Recovering from surgery•
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Will be available Sunday•
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Pops up on injury report•
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Bears no injury designation•
-
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Expected to play after concussion•