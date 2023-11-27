Havrisik connected on one of two field-goal attempts and made four of five extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-14 victory against the Cardinals.

Havrisik sailed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right in the second quarter, and while he did connect on a 24-yard attempt later in the game, he also pushed a PAT wide right in the fourth quarter. The missed kicks made little impact in a blowout victory, but won't help inspire confidence in Havrisik's job security heading into a Week 12 contest against the Browns and their imposing defense.