Havrisik converted two of four extra-point tries and didn't attempt a field goal during Sunday's 26-25 victory against the Giants.

Just two days removed from coach Sean McVay saying that they wouldn't bring in a kicker to compete with Havrisik, the embattled Rams' kicker had a miserable day with a pair of missed extra points. Those misses almost cost the Rams a victory, as the Giants had two chances to take the lead late that they wouldn't have had if Havrisik had converted the extra points. Luckily for the Rams, Tyrod Taylor couldn't convert a two-point conversion attempt and Mason Crosby -- who almost replaced Havrisik a few weeks ago -- missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with 35 seconds left. The Rams now have to determine if they can trust the struggling Havrisik as their kicker through the playoffs or bring in another veteran free agent to compete for the role.