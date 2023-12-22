Havrisik is expected to remain the Rams' starting kicker, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Havrisik went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts in Thursday's 30-22 win over the Saints, missing his longest attempt of the night, a 47-yarder in the victory. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that they won't bring in another kicker, solidifying Havrisik as the team's starter moving forward.