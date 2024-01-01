The Rams waived Havrisik on Monday.

Havrisik has largely struggled since the Rams named him their new kicker ahead of Week 8, but he was given a vote of confidence by head coach Sean McVay ahead of Week 16's contest versus New Orleans. However, the team's patience with the 24-year-old has run out after he missed a pair of extra-point attempts in a narrow victory against the Giants on Sunday. Los Angeles doesn't currently have a kicker on its roster, and it remains to be seen who the team will bring in to replace Havrisik for Week 18 and the playoffs.