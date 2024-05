Havrisik signed with the Browns on Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The kicker rejoined the team after getting waived May 14. Havrisik signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns in January after spending time on Cleveland's practice squad last year. The second-year pro appeared in nine games for the Rams in 2023 and made 15 of 20 field goal attempts and 19 of 22 extra point tries.