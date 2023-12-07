The Rams are considering elevating veteran kicker Mason Crosby, whom they signed to their practice squad Wednesday, to the active roster to kick Sunday versus Baltimore, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Havrisik was chosen to replace Brett Maher as Los Angeles' kicker beginning in Week 8, but he's largely struggled in the role, going just 7-for-10 on field-goal tries, with two of the three misses coming from inside 50 yards. Consequently, Crosby was signed to the practice squad Sunday and is now under consideration to replace Havrisik as the team's kicker for Week 14. Nonetheless, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the Rams won't yet be cutting Havrisik, so the team may be setting up a competition between he and Crosby before settling on a permanent solution.