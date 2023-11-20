Havrisik connected on a 22-yard field goal and made both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 17-16 victory against the Seahawks.

The young kicker wasn't asked to do much through most of the game, as the Rams struggled to produce on offense against Seattle, but Havrisik was called upon late to hit a chip-shot field goal. The 22-yard field goal turned out to be a game-winner, as Seattle kicker Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt with eight seconds left to seal the victory for the Rams. Up next for Havrisik is a Week 12 showdown in Arizona against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.