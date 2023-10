Gaskin (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams signed Gaskin off the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday after losing their top two running backs, Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee), to injuries in Week 6. However, the team wants to give Gaskin more time to prepare before potentially playing him in Week 8 against the Cowboys, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.