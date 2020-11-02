Ebukam recorded three tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 28-17 loss to Miami.
The fourth-year linebacker has 13 tackles (six solo) through eight games and has played just 37 defensive snaps the past two weeks. Ebukam projects to continue seeing limited opportunities with first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley utilizing his defensive backs more frequently. The shift in personnel is cutting into Ebukam's playing time and cratering any fantasy potential he had.
