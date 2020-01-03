Rapp recorded six tackles (four solo), an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.

The strong showing continued an excellent second-half surge consisting of 68 tackles (45 solo), two interceptions, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery through nine games for the rookie. Rapp emerged as a reliable contributor in the tackles column while also showing big-play potential. He projects to be a consistent contributor in a majority of IDP settings for the 2020 fantasy season.