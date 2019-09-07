Rams' Trevon Young: Hits IR
Young (undisclosed) has reverted to the Rams' injured reserve per the NFL's official transaction log.
Young was promoted to the Rams' 53-man roster in the latter portion of the 2018 season. He was looking to earn a spot again prior to Week 1, but was ultimately waived with an injury designation. He will now spend his season on IR barring an injury settlement.
