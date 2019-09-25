Trevon Young: Healthy return for tryout
Young (undisclosed) worked out for the Titans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Young was recently released with an injury settlement from the Rams due to an undisclosed injury, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be fully healthy. It's unclear if the 2018 sixth-round pick earned a contract, but he'll hope to latch on for a depth role with another team now that he's healthy.
