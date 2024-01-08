Reeder, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers, is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Sean McVay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Reeder likely has a good chance of suiting up in Sunday's wild-card game against the Lions, based on his day-to-day status. His ability to make a quick recovery would be good news for the Rams' linebacker corps. However, Jake Hummel would likely be called up to step up in Reeder's absence if he is unable to play.