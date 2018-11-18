Collins ran for 18 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals.

Collins put the Ravens up following the team's opening drive, taking a zone hand-off and bouncing right for a seven-yard touchdown. The fun kind of ended there as undrafted free agent Gus Edwards came out of nowhere for a 115-yard day. Collins garnered just one one-yard carry in the second half. That dynamic will be worth watching as Edwards offers the same bulk the Ravens seem to like in their backs at two yards more per carry, 5.6 to Collins' 3.6, albeit on far fewer carries. Collins has scored five times in his last five games and so he's hard to ignore, but it may be that the Ravens have grown tired of his three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust approach. Next up is a bottom-10 Raiders run defense surrendering 4.8 yards per game.