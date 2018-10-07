Collins rushed 12 times for 59 yards and caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns.

Collins is Baltimore's most effective option on the ground, but his ineptitude in the passing game keeps Javorius Allen heavily involved as well. The bruising runner is the Ravens' best bet for touchdowns when he's not battling fumbling issues, but the team was kept out of the end zone for 70 minutes in this one. Up next for Collins is a Week 6 trip to Tennessee.