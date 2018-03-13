Collins has been tendered by the Ravens as an exclusive rights free agent, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

As is the case for all exclusive rights free agents, Collins has no real choice but to sign a cheap contract with his current team. He can become a restricted free agent next offseason, at which point he'll be in line for a major raise if he's able to build on a breakout 2017 campaign that saw him take 212 carries for 973 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns. The 2016 fifth-round pick doesn't offer much in the way of receiving skills, but his combination of speed, strength and elusiveness make him the favorite to serve as Baltimore's lead runner, pending the events of free agency and the draft. Given their lack of cap space and other needs across the roster, the Ravens are unlikely to prioritize their backfield in the coming months. Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (knee, suspension) both are viable candidates to handle passing downs and help keep Collins' workload in check. Baltimore released Danny Woodhead on Tuesday.