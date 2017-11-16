Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg relayed that Collins will remain the Ravens' lead back even when Terrance West and Danny Woodhead return to the team's backfield mix, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Collins hasn't been a big factor in the passing game, so the looming return of Woodhead (hamstring) is of more import to the status of Javorius Allen, who has hauled in 39 catches to date. While West (calf) opened the season in a key backfield role, now that he's poised to resume action, he won't supplant Collins on Sunday, when the Ravens face Green Bay on the road. The team's upcoming reinforcements do represent a positive development for the Baltimore offense going forward, but keep in mind that Collins' workload could take a hit in the coming weeks if his production sputters at all.