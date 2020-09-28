site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-anthony-levine-good-to-go-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Good to go Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Levine (abdomen) is active for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Levine has logged most of his snaps on special teams this year, so he's not expected to have a major role on defense Monday barring an injury to either Chuck Clark or DeShon Elliott.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 23 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read